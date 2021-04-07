Santos Laguna: Carlos Acevedo sends a warning to Querétaro prior to their meeting

The goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo from Santos Laguna de la MX League, he sent a warning to the team of Roosters of Querétaro, prior to his duel on matchday 14 of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

Querétaro is strong at home, maybe the results have not accompanied him there, especially in his last game where they got the points at home in the last minutes. You have to be focused, study your rival, go to the Corregidora for three points, which is what matters, ”assured Carlos Acevedo.

The goalkeeper of the Lagunera region as a whole spoke at a press conference this Tuesday, where he made it clear that they must be well focused on their duel in Querétaro to be able to bring the 3 units.

⚽: Carlos Acevedo spoke of Santos Laguna’s next rival, the Gallos Blancos team: “Querétaro is strong at home, maybe the results have not accompanied him there, especially in his last game where they got the points at home in last minutes. You have to be … pic.twitter.com/AhnbVvsWEI – José Juan Vázquez (@josejuangelmx) April 6, 2021

Carlos Acevedo stressed that coach Héctor Altamirano’s team is usually stronger playing at the Corregidora stadium, so they must study their rival well and focus on victory.

