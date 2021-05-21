Santos Laguna: Carlos Acevedo reveals the goalkeepers that marked his career

The goalkeeper of the Santos Club, Carlos Acevedo managed to take over the ownership with the Warriors, an institution where he learned from Oswaldo Sanchez, Agustín Marchesín Y Jonathan Orozco; However, the 25-year-old goalkeeper assured that he is not equal to the goalkeepers he admires.

“The three teammates that I had, with those three I stay, they are great archers: Oswaldo, Marchesín and Jonathan who are complete goalkeepers and very winners. I learned those monsters from the goal.

“Each one gave me their experience, their leadership, their way of saving, but I have my essence, I have my things and it is very important to be authentic and I consider myself a different goalkeeper with other qualities different from theirs,” he said.

Regarding his performance in the Clausura 2021, Acevedo highlighted the work he did together with his fellow defenders.

“I am very demanding with myself and I don’t like to throw flowers on myself, I have worked very hard trying to polish my qualities, I am very happy to have 13 goals against the entire tournament and that is very important especially in the defense issue, it gives me a lot joy and motivation to continue in this league.

“It is my job and I do it with great pleasure and enthusiasm, but the defense has also behaved at the height and today that work is paying off,” he explained.

