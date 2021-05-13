Santos Laguna: Carlos Acevedo is seen fighting for a place at the Qatar 2021 World Cup

The goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo from Santos Laguna in the MX League, is seen fighting to get a position in the Mexican team from Gerardo Martino, heading to the next soccer world cup in Qatar 2022.

Also read: Chivas: Filtered list of transferable players from Guadalajara

Of course I see myself fighting for a place in this process to Qatar 2022 with El Tri and if it is not achieved it will be for the next cycle “, were the words of Carlos Acevedo.

The goalkeeper of the Lagunero team spoke in an interview for W Deportes, where he made it clear that he is fighting for a place in the Mexican National Team for this process to Qatar 2022, but if it is not taken into account, he will focus on the next World Cup.

Also read: Danik Michell falls in love with his followers with a flirty photograph in a swimsuit

Carlos Acevedo said he was very motivated after the excellent tournament he has had, being a key piece of the Lagunero team, standing out with great performances and getting good comments from the experts.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content