Santos Laguna: Carlos Acevedo confirms that it hurt to draw against Chivas

The goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo from Santos Laguna de la MX League, confirmed that they were hurt by the tie that took the Chivas del Guadalajara, in their duel on matchday 13 of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

It hurt us a lot to be tied, we have to give credit to Chivas in the last minutes. It would be mediocre for me to think that a draw was good, ”assured Carlos Acevedo.

The goalkeeper of the Comarca team spoke at a press conference on Tuesday, where he made it clear that this match against Chivas hurt him and that it would be mediocre for him to think that a draw is good for them.

Acevedo also spoke about the unfortunate injuries that the team has had in recent weeks, making it clear that the substitutes are leaving all of them and it is being seen in the results they are getting.

