Santos Laguna beat Toluca 3-1 at home

04/19/2021 at 04:15 CEST

The Santos Laguna added three points to his scoreboard after winning 3-1 against him Toluca this monday in the Tsm Corona Stadium. The Santos Laguna wanted to improve their situation in the tournament after suffering a 1-0 defeat in the previous match against the Queretaro. On the visitors’ side, the Toluca he was defeated by 1-2 in the last game he played against Monterrey. After the scoreboard, the lagoon team is fifth, while the Toluca he is eighth at the end of the match.

The first team to score was the local team, which inaugurated the luminous thanks to a goal Eduardo Aguirre shortly after the start of the match, specifically in minute 4. The Lagunero team joined again, increasing the score with a new goal from Eduardo Aguirre, thus achieving a double at 17 minutes, thus ending the first period with the score of 2-0.

The second part of the confrontation began in a favorable way for the Santos Laguna, who increased his advantage with a goal from Juan Otero in minute 53. However, the Toluca in minute 68 he approached the scoreboard with a goal of Alexis Canelo, ending the match with the result of 3-1.

In the chapter on changes, the Santos Laguna from Jorge Guillermo Almada relieved Ignacio Jeraldino, Ismael Govea, Andres Ibargüen Y David andrade for Santiago Munoz, Jesus Isijara, Ayrton Preciado Y Omar fields, while the technician of the Toluca, Hernan Cristante, ordered the entry of Enrique Triverio, Raul Lopez, Isaias Violante, Haret ortega Y Jorge Rodriguez to supply Michael Estrada, Rodrigo Salinas Dorantes, Paolo Yrizar, Miguel Barbieri Y Jose Vazquez.

A total of five yellow cards and one red card were shown in the match. The locals showed a yellow card to Jesus Isijara, while the visiting team was cautioned with yellow to Paolo Yrizar, Miguel Barbieri, Enrique Triverio Y Claudio Baeza and with red to Diego.

After winning the match, the Santos Laguna ranked fifth in the league table with 25 points at the end of the match, while Toluca he ranked eighth with 19 points.

On the following day the team of Jorge Guillermo Almada will face against Pachuca, Meanwhile he Toluca Hernan Cristante will be measured against him America.