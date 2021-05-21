Santos Laguna beat Puebla 3-0 in the first semifinal tie

05/21/2021

The Saints began his passage through the semifinal of the Liga MX de Clausura on the right foot after thrashing 3-0 at Puebla this friday in the Tsm Corona Stadium. During the previous phase of the Liga MX de Clausura, the Lagunero team eliminated the Puebla, while the Puebla group managed to snatch the plaza from the Santos Laguna. After this match the Santos Laguna took advantage in the Liga MX de Clausura tie against Puebla, who will try to turn the tie around in his own field.

The first half of the duel started in a positive way for him Santos Laguna, who fired the starting gun at the Tsm Corona Stadium thanks to a goal from Eduardo Aguirre a few minutes after the start of the match, specifically in minute 1. The team from La Laguna was added again, increasing differences by establishing the 2-0 with a second goal from Eduardo Aguirre in the 27th minute, thus ending the first half with the score of 2-0.

In the second half, luck came for the local team, who distanced themselves on the scoreboard thanks to the success in front of goal by Ayrton Preciado at 72 minutes, ending the confrontation with a final score of 3-0.

It was a game in which the coaches used up all their changes. On the part of the locals they jumped from the bench Santiago René Muñoz, Andres Ibargüen, Ignacio Jeraldino, Jesus Isijara Y Ronaldo prieto replacing Eduardo Aguirre, Juan Otero, Diego Valdes, Ayrton Preciado Y Fernando Gorriarán. The changes of the Puebla They were Good diego, Lucas maia, Daniel Alvarez Lopez placeholder image, Gustavo Ferrareis Y Clifford Aboagye, which entered through Maximilian Perg, Juan Pablo Segovia, Maximiliano Araújo, Amaury Escoto Y Omar fernandez.

The referee showed six yellow cards. Locals saw one of them (Fernando Gorriarán) and those of the visiting team saw five cards, specifically Juan Pablo Segovia, Salvador Reyes, Israel Reyes, Javier Salas Y George Corral.

On May 24 we will know who will qualify: it will be decided in the second leg that will face the Puebla in the stadium of Puebla in front of Santos Laguna.