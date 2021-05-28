Santos Laguna and the ‘ghosts’ of the past finals that he will have to beat against Cruz Azul

The team of Santos Laguna lost the first leg final to Blue Cross by the minimum, so he will have to do everything possible to lift the title, remembering that he has been one of the worst visitors of the entire tournament, winning only one game in the season.

However, this marker brings back bad memories to the lagoon fans, since, according to a data from ‘Goals and figures’, It is the third time that the Coahuila team has gone zero to the final of the second leg.

The funny thing is that, in the last two finals in which they failed to score at home, the Santos team failed to overcome the scoreboard. The first one in the Summer 2000Final that they lost in the first leg 2-0, and in the return, the Toluca team thrashed them 5-1.

For the Apertura 2011, Santos Laguna would face Tigres, losing by the minimum at the TSM stadium. The team led by Benjamin Galindo would face the same fate, losing the second leg 3-1.