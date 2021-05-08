Santos Laguna and Querétaro meet in their first clash in the MX Clausura League

05/08/2021

The Santos Laguna and the Queretaro They begin their journey in the Liga MX de Clausura in search of new objectives, playing this Sunday at 4:15 the match that corresponds to the first day at the stadium Tsm Corona Stadium.

The Santos Laguna He was in 8th place in the regular phase of the Liga MX de Apertura last season with 25 points and figures of 24 goals for and 20 against. Kick off this new edition with Guillermo Almada as a coach, he is in command of a team made up of 31 footballers.

With respect to his rival, the Queretaro he was in seventeenth position in the regular phase of the last edition of the MX Opening League with 13 points and a balance of 23 goals in his favor and 28 against. Start this new season with Hector Altamirano As a coach, he heads a squad consisting of 32 players.

In their last clashes at the stadium of Santos Laguna, the numbers show three losses and four draws in favor of the home team. In turn, the locals are the ones who have won the most times in their stadium against the QueretaroWell, they have done it on the last eight occasions. The last game they played on Santos Laguna and the Queretaro in this tournament it took place in April 2021 and ended with a 1-0 result for the visitors.