Santos Laguna and Puebla do not find the goal and share the points (0-0)

05/03/2021

On at 04:30 CEST

The Santos Laguna and the Puebla ended their participation in the MX Clausura League with a 0-0 draw this Monday at the Tsm Corona Stadium. The Santos Laguna wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match against the Pachuca by a score of 1-0. On the visitors’ side, the Puebla reaped a zero draw against the Pumas UNAM, adding a point in the last match played in the competition. The locals, at the end of the match, were placed in fifth place in the standings, while the Puebla was placed in third place.

In the first half, neither team was right in the face of goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 score.

In the second half neither the Santos Laguna neither him Puebla they managed to realize the opportunities in front of the goal and the clash ended 0-0.

In the chapter on changes, the Santos Laguna from Guillermo Almada relieved Andres Ibargüen, Diego Valdes, Jesus Ocejo and Ignacio Jeraldino for Ayrton Preciado, Santiago René Muñoz, Carlos Emilio Orrantía Y Eduardo Aguirre, while the technician of the Puebla, Nicolas Larcamon, ordered the entry of Emanuel Gularte, Gustavo Ferrareis, Daniel Alvarez Lopez placeholder image, Amaury Escoto Y Jesus Arturo Paganoni to supply Good diego, Maximiliano Araújo, Omar fernandez, Christian tabo Y George Corral.

The referee showed a total of six cards: a yellow card to the Santos Laguna, specifically to Felix torres and four to Puebla (Maximilian Perg, Good diego, Gustavo Ferrareis Y Amaury Escoto). Also, there was a red card to Gustavo Ferrareis (2 yellows) by the visiting team.

After this tie that closed the season, at the end of the duel, the Santos Laguna it was placed in the fifth position of the table with 26 points. For his part, the Puebla with this point he got third place with 28 points.