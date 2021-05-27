Santos Laguna: Alexia Martínez, she is Carlos Acevedo’s ‘twin’ Tiktoker

In the preview of the first leg of the Final of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League between the Warriors of Santos Laguna and La Maquina de Cruz Azul, a girl caused a sensation on social networks by posting a nice Tiktok video where she boasted the great resemblance she has with the goalkeeper of the Laguneros, Carlos Acevedo.

Alexia Martínez is the name of the girl who posted the video on the TikTok platform and which has gone viral on different social media platforms, one of them Twitter, where the Santos Laguna goalkeeper responded to the stitch of his ‘twin’ .

In the video, Alexia assured that her closest friends have repeatedly told her that she bears a great resemblance to the Santos goalkeeper, this, according to her, because of the haircut that Acevedo presents, who sports a long hair.

To prove her resemblance, Alexia dressed in a blue shirt, similar to the diver Acevedo wears with Santos, in addition to wearing a black band to support her hair, unleashing the madness in networks due to the great physical similarity that she has with the goalkeeper. albiverde.

