Santos Laguna: Alan Cervantes warns Cruz Azul prior to the first leg

The Mexican footballer Alan Cervantes from Santos Laguna in the MX League, issued a warning to the whole of Blue Cross by Juan Reynoso, prior to the first leg of the grand final of the Guardians Tournament 2021.

These matches are won however they are and you have to enjoy them, because reaching a final is not just anything … We are focused on recovery and on the full match, leaving our hearts and souls to consecrate ourselves to God “, were the words by Alan Cervantes.

The young midfielder spoke at a press conference, where he stressed that the finals are going to be won anyway, so they are focused on recovering and preparing for their match against the Machine.

Alan Cervantes also stressed that he will go out to enjoy this series for the championship, since reaching a final is not anything and more for a footballer who is starting his career as a professional on the highest circuit.

