Santos: Juan Pablo Rodríguez affirms that the two best teams of the tournament come to this final

Former footballer Juan Pablo Rodriguez, stated that the teams of the Blue Cross Y Santos Laguna they deserve to contest the Liga MX title, as they are the clubs that played the best football within this Guardians Tournament 2021.

It is a fair final, where the 2 best teams of the tournament arrive, without a doubt Cruz Azul had a spectacular tournament and Santos went from less to more, with many young people. Here we will see if malaria continues or if Santos continues to be crowned home 3 years “, were the words of Juan Pablo Rodríguez.

The former champion soccer player with Santos Laguna in 2008 against Cruz Azul, spoke before the game for W Deportes, where he stressed that both teams deserve to reach the final, waiting to see if the Malaria of the Machine ends.

The “Chato” Rodríguez stressed that he is going with Guillermo Almada’s team to lift the championship, but in case of winning the Cruz Azul, he would not dislike it since he deserves his great love for its history.

