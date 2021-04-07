Santos: Jesús Isijara recognizes the loss of Fernando Gorriarán in the last days

Football player Jesus Isijara from Santos Laguna in the MX League, He acknowledged that the sensitive loss of the Uruguayan has weighed the team Fernando Gorriarán, after the results obtained in the last days of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

Also read: Club América will not ‘give away’ Santiago Naveda, they expect a millionaire offer

If we miss Gorriarán, he is a very important player. In the last match against Chivas it cost us the second half. We started well, but they, with the need to be down, came over us, “said Jesús Isijara.

The attacking midfielder spoke at a press conference this Wednesday, where he stressed that the Uruguayan footballer is a very important element in the approach of coach Guillermo Almada in the recent campaign.

Also read: Yanet García shows off her great rear with daring photography in a red bodysuit

“If we miss Gorriarán, he is a very important player. In the last game against Chivas he cost us the second half. We started well, but they, with the need to be down, came on us” Jesús Isijara – Club Santos pic.twitter.com/ybCycekcDi – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) April 7, 2021

Jesus Isijara also spoke about the match they lived the weekend against Chivas, acknowledging that the second half cost them a lot and after the need of their rivals to draw they were superior to Santos Laguna.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content