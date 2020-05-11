Coach Jesualdo Ferreira, from Santos, is concerned about safety for the return of football in Brazil after the forced shutdown by the new coronavirus.

The May 10 column written by Jesualdo Ferreira (Photo: Reproduction / The Game)

Photo: Gazeta Esportiva

In his weekly column published in the Portuguese newspaper “O Jogo”, Jesualdo expressed four ideas sent in a group with coaches from the Campeonato Paulista.

“1 – Safety: exams and weekly control of all participants;

2 – Training and fieldwork: time to train sufficiently for performance and injury prevention;

3 – The competition: Paulistão calendar and relationship with the other competitions so that there is harmony and continuity in the players’ work.

4 – Competition aid: allow to increase to five, plus the goalkeeper, the number of substitutions, guaranteeing the greatest participation of players and thus allowing better recoveries between games, which will be very short “.

The suggestion of five substitutions is in line with FIFA’s preventive rule. The organ released two more moves due to the lack of rhythm due to the forced pause.

“With that we can increase the competitive rhythms and lower the risk of injuries. These were my contributions shared with the coaches of Paulistão, ideas that would be to present to the Federation before the return to work. Unfortunately, this return has no definite date, because the governor of the state of São Paulo forced absolute confinement, given the seriousness of the pandemic and the high risks of contagion, I believe that some of these ideas of mine are shared by those, like in Germany or Portugal, who work for the return of the competition. the question of the five substitutions I have already asked for some time, we have not yet dreamed of this tragedy, even on these pages, and which become much more assertive in the face of a highly intense competitive scenario “, wrote Jesualdo.

“Giving coaches the chance to put more players into action helps in the recovery between games, gives players greater performance capacity, and gives more rhythm to the games themselves, which is what you want in a football game. in knowing when the competition will return in Brazil, but I believe that the ideas that I presented in the group of coaches from Paulistão will always have to be discussed at least and preferably observed, for the benefit of all, for the benefit of the competition, football and professionals. Yes, I absolutely agree with the increase in the number of substitutions “, added the Santos coach.

Sports Gazette





.