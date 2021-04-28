Santos: Guillermo Almada is satisfied with the return of Diego Valdés and Fernando Gorriarán

Coach Guillermo Almada from Santos Laguna in the MX League, was satisfied with the return of the players Diego Valdés and Fernando Gorriarán, in the duel of the day 16 against the Pachuca of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

Read: Liga MX: Miguel Herrera to Club León? La Fiera has a ‘profile’ to replace Nacho Ambriz

In the case of Diego (Valdés) and (Fernando) Gorriarán, I decided to give them more time. They had a good presentation “, were the words of Guillermo Almada.

The Uruguayan coach spoke after his team’s defeat against Pachuca, where he stressed that they had a good presentation despite the 1-0 defeat, after being out of circulation for a long time.

Also read: Dania Méndez shows off her tremendous rear with a brown swimsuit photography

⚽: Uruguayan coach Guillermo Almada talked about the returns to activity of Diego Valdés and Fernando Gorriarán in the game against Pachuca: “In the case of Diego (Valdés) and (Fernando) Gorriarán, I decided to give them more time. They had a good time. presentation”. pic.twitter.com/ZGOLrAFB5U – José Juan Vázquez (@josejuangelmx) April 27, 2021

Both Diego Valdés and the reinforcement from Atlas Fernando Gorriarán, have not had the regularity that was expected in the tournament after falling into severe injuries at the start, while Brian Lozano still cannot return to activity.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content