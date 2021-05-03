Santos: Guillermo Almada assures that Gorriarán, Valdés and Preciado do not reach the playoffs in good shape

Coach Guillermo Almada from Santos Laguna in the MX League, confirmed that Fernando Gorriarán, Diego Valdés and Ayrton Preciado are not yet in their best form, facing their playoff match of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

They are still not in shape, they were unemployed for a long time and that is felt in the rhythm of the footballers, but I insist, if we have performances like today, surely we will have the possibility of winning, facing whoever it is. It was a great tournament, in all the problems that we presented, we had to translate it on the scoreboard “, were the words of Guillermo Almada.

The Uruguayan technical director spoke at a press conference after the clash against Puebla, where he made it clear that his three offensive elements have not yet recovered their level after their injuries, despite the fact that they started as a starter in the match on date 17.

Guillermo Almada also made it clear that although they are not in their best footballing moment, if they play as they did against the Strip at the end of the season, it is very likely that only the Gallos de Querétaro will pass.

