Santos: Fernando Gorriarán is a doubt for the return of the grand final against Cruz Azul

The Uruguayan footballer Fernando Gorriarán from Santos Laguna in the MX League, It is doubtful to start as a starter the return match against Blue Cross, in the grand finale of the 2021 Guardians Tournament.

It’s better. Yesterday they did not want to take any risks. I had an overload. He did a large part of the training today. The final evaluation will be tomorrow morning … to see if he is recovered or still feels any discomfort, “assured Guillermo Almada.

Coach Guillermo Almada confirmed this information at a press conference, where he made it clear that his participation as a starter remains in doubt, so they will wait until the last hour to decide.

Fernando Gorriarán has a muscular overload that has prevented him from working with his teammates, so on Friday he did not participate in training and they are still analyzing whether he still has discomfort.

