Santos: Fernando Gorriarán could be at Almada’s disposal in the final stretch of the tournament

Football player Fernando Gorriarán from Santos Laguna in the MX League, would be closer to returning to the courts than expected for the team of Guillermo Almada, returning in the final stretch of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

Based on the analysis of the Club’s Sports Applied Sciences area and the commented specialists, a non-invasive treatment was determined, which includes the injection of platelets rich in plasma, which improves the athlete’s recovery process “, confirmed the club.

According to information from the directive through their social networks, it was decided to consult different specialists for which a non-invasive treatment was carried out, which includes the injection of platelets rich in plasma, which improves the recovery process.

The player shows a satisfactory evolution and if he continues like this, a period of four weeks is estimated to be at the disposal of the Technical Corps, “confirmed the Lagunera board of directors.

According to the Lagunera directive, his player Fernando Gorriarán, has shown a great evolution of his rupture of the long adductor tendon, so it is expected that in 4 weeks he will be available to his coaching staff.

The Uruguayan midfielder came to Santos from the Atlas, quickly earning a place in the starting eleven of the team commanded by Guillermo Almada, praying his absence in the last days of this tournament.

