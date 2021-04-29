Santos: Fernando Gorriarán assures that a final will be played against Puebla on this day 17

The Uruguayan footballer Fernando Gorriarán from Santos Laguna in the MX League, assured that a final will be played against the Club Puebla this Sunday, in their meeting on the last day of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

Read also: Club León: Antonio ‘Turco’ Mohamed would be the replacement for Nacho Ambriz

The team earned respect in the tournament, for us the match against Puebla is a final “, were the words of Fernando Gorriarán.

The South American midfielder spoke at a press conference this Wednesday, where he made it clear that the game against Puebla is an early final, since if they win they would go straight to the Mexican soccer league.

Also read: Dania Méndez shows off her tremendous rear with a brown swimsuit photography

♂️ “The team earned respect in the tournament, for us the match against Puebla is a final” ️ ️Fernando Gorriarán, Club Santos Laguna pic.twitter.com/v9d1Pk42vf – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) April 28, 2021

Fernando Gorriarán returned to activity on matchday 16 against Pachuca, after a long absence due to an injury at the start of the tournament, so he will be a great addition to the team in this final stretch.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content