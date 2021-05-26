Santos: Fernando Gorriarán assured that they will be offensive in the final against Cruz Azul

The Uruguayan footballer Fernando Gorriarán from Santos Laguna in the MX League, assured that in the final against the Blue Cross will come out with an offensive game, as they have done throughout this Guardians Tournament 2021.

We are a team that does not go out to defend. The finals are not favorites, it is a topic more for you than for us, “assured Fernando Gorriarán.

The South American midfielder spoke at a press conference, where he stressed that they will seek an offensive game during the 180 minutes against the Machine, without going out to defend themselves in search of the title within this season.

Gorriarán also spoke if they seek to take advantage of the emotional issue of their rivals in recent tournaments, highlighting that they are not interested in the situation of Cruz Azul and focus on themselves and the work they have been doing.

