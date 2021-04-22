Santos: Eduardo Aguirre sees his duel on date 16 against Pachuca as a rematch

The Mexican footballer Eduardo Aguirre from Santos Laguna in the MX League, assured that they see their duel as a revenge against the Tuzos del Pachuca, his rivals on matchday 16 of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

We are determined to win and the thorn remains because Pachuca eliminated us the previous season, but Santos is going about his business, scoring points ”, was Eduardo Aguirre’s message.

The attacker spoke at a press conference, where he stressed that they are going to this match against Pachuca with a thorn stuck, since he still remembers that his rivals eliminated them at the Corona Stadium in the playoff of the 2020 Guardians Tournament.

“If you feel a little pressure for the remaining games. If we add the six remaining points we know that we will have a good position “ Eduardo Aguirre – Club Santos pic.twitter.com/lGXtMnm8dD – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) April 22, 2021

Eduardo Aguirre made it clear that the team led by Guillermo Almada has the sole objective of winning, since if they added the three units in their visit to the Hidalgo Stadium they would get into the fight for a place in the direct league.

