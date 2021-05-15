Santos: Eduardo Aguirre hopes to win as visitors against Rayados

The Mexican footballer Eduardo Aguirre from Santos Laguna de la MX League, assured that they hope to win a victory in their visit to the Rayados from Monterrey, that they put them in the semifinal round of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

Also read: Club América: Arturo Vidal reiterates his desire to be a reinforcement of the Eagles

It’s the game of our lives (tomorrow). The visiting team always proposed, they had the best arrivals, they had the ball; unfortunately we did not specify … The motivation is full “, were the words of Eduardo Aguirre.

The attacker from the Lagunera region spoke at a press conference, where he stressed that they must play the game of their lives so they must go out to propose and be the most dangerous to attack, as they did in the regular role.

Also read: Danik Michell falls in love with his followers with a flirty photograph in a swimsuit

“It’s the game of our lives (tomorrow). The visiting team always proposed, they had the best arrivals, they had the ball; unfortunately we did not specify … The motivation is at full throttle. I knew that sooner or later the call would arrive at @miseleccionmx ”. @FOXSportsMX pic.twitter.com/LnXBSNNpZN – Jorge Víctor García (@ jorgevictor23) May 15, 2021

Eduardo Aguirre, who recognized the danger of Rayados, also highlighted his call to the Mexican National Team, assuring that he was already waiting for a call due to the great campaign he has had with Guillermo Almada’s team.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content