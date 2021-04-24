Santos: Eduardo Aguirre assures that Acevedo helped him out of his losing streak in the tournament

Football player Eduardo Aguirre from Santos Laguna in the MX League, assured that his partner Carlos Acevedo was of great help to be able to get out of the bad streak, through which he went through within this Guardians Tournament 2021.

There were games where I felt bad emotionally. I had the support of Acevedo, he wrapped me up a lot, he gave me confidence, he made me change several habits. Arrive earlier, instead of an hour, which is two hours before training. I felt better physically, I told him I was grateful. Like Hugo Rodríguez, he trusts me a lot. That was part of what I never got discouraged, “said Eduardo Aguirre.

The Mexican forward highlighted in a press conference that goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo was one of the key pieces to regain his level in this tournament, helping him to change various habits in his day-to-day life.

⚽: Eduardo Aguirre spoke about how to get out of the bad moment he had in the current tournament: “There were games where I felt bad emotionally. I had Acevedo’s backing, he wrapped me up a lot, he gave me confidence, he made me change various habits. Get there earlier, instead … pic.twitter.com/3oZp4h0uXg – José Juan Vázquez (@josejuangelmx) April 23, 2021

Eduardo Aguirre assured that he had to change his habits before and during training sessions, which helped him improve physically and mentally, also highlighted Hugo Rodríguez as one of the elements that supported him in his bad moment.

