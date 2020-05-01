Santos’ strong football player, the club’s Technical Director, William Thomas, has not rested during the quarantine, due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus. Among other issues, he has been working to finalize the contractual renewal of some athletes in the squad.

William Thomas has been with Santos since August 2019 (Ivan Storti / Santos FC)

However, the top hat admits that the need to keep conversations at a distance has hindered some negotiations. Even so, its purpose is to speed up definitions.

– They are totally undefined (negotiations), but in progress. These processes are long and exhausting, especially because of the problem of not being in the day-to-day together, which ends up leaving the process a little more detailed, coming and going, coming and going, talking and returning etc. These are important negotiations and we are trying to give due speed and practicality for effectiveness – said William exclusively THROW!.

Among the most delicate situations of the moment are those of Evandro and Yuri Alberto, who will have their ties with Peixe due in June and July, respectively, and can now sign a pre-contract with any other team.

Another episode that expires care refers to the defender Lucas Veríssimo who, although he has a contract with Peixe until the middle of 2022, demands appreciation from the board, mainly after making public criticisms, directed to President José Carlos Peres, after the Santos victory 1-0 over Delfin-ECU, in Vila Belmiro, for the second round of the Copa Libertadores Group Stage, on March 10.

