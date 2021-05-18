Santos: Diego Valdés avoids talking about refereeing and the Var after the designations for the semifinals

Midfielder Diego Valdes from Santos Laguna in the Liga MX, He avoided talking about arbitration and VAR so far in the league, prior to his match against the Club Puebla in the semifinals of Guardians Tournament 2021.

I think we are players, we take care of other things, they have their people who make sure they do things better. Regarding the VAR, personally I have nothing to say, there are more important things to talk about, we are going to enjoy this stage of the semifinals “, were the words of Diego Valdés.

The Chilean footballer spoke at a press conference on Tuesday, where he assured that he prefers not to get into the arbitration issue since there are people who are in charge of working on it, so he avoided giving his opinion on what he experienced in the quarterfinals.

⚽: Santos Laguna’s player, Diego Valdés did not want to talk about the refereeing and VAR issue: “I think we are players, we take care of other things, they have their people who make sure they do things better. Regarding VAR, personally I have nothing to say, there is … pic.twitter.com/o1lUaP84P4 – José Juan Vázquez (@josejuangelmx) May 18, 2021

Diego Valdés, who also confirmed that he feels 100 percent after coming out of a strong injury, made it clear that he prefers not to think about arbitration and focus on the semifinal series against Puebla that starts this Thursday at home.

