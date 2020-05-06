Credit: DEPOSITPHOTOS / MEXSPORT

Saints continues its good pace within the e-Liga MX after defeat 2-1 to Atlas as a local and so get momentary drink the top of the tournament.

The Atlas It was the team that started taking the lead with a score from the Chilean Ignacio Jeraldino that surprised Santos in the first moments of the match.

📹 # NoTeLoPierdas

🕞26 ‘: G⚽⚽⚽L! Ignacio Jeraldino pushes the ball to give the Red and Black team the advantage. # TeamRivero 0-1 # TeamTorres # Challenge Desa #eLIGAMX ⚽ #TuCasaTuCancha pic.twitter.com/X7GgPSaNs7 – #LigaBBVAMX #TuCasaTuCancha (@LigaBBVAMX) May 6, 2020

The Warriors before halftime equalized the board through Fernando Gorriaran who gave justice to the encounter with the improvement of those of Torreón.

📹 # NoTeLoPierdas

🕞45 + 1 ‘: G⚽⚽⚽L! Great play by the ‘Guerreros’, Fernando Gorriarán took advantage of the rebound and tied the game before the end of the first half. #TeamRivero 1-1 # TeamTorres # Challenge 🎮 #eLIGAMX ⚽ #TuCasaTuCancha pic.twitter.com/euoLRw4UAd – #LigaBBVAMX #TuCasaTuCancha (@LigaBBVAMX) May 6, 2020

The somersault of the Laguneros took shape in the complement where the scorer Julius Furch He put definitive figures and secured the three points for his team.

📹 # NoTeLoPierdas

🕞53 ‘: G⚽⚽⚽L! Santos turns the game around. Julio Furch defines the first post and scores. # TeamRivero 2-1 # TeamTorres # Challenge 🎮 #eLIGAMX ⚽ #TuCasaTuCancha pic.twitter.com/b0YoVAwvUS – #LigaBBVAMX #TuCasaTuCancha (@LigaBBVAMX) May 6, 2020

With this result, Saints he reached 19 points, the same as León with whom, for the moment, they share the overall leadership.

