Santos is unable to hold a virtual meeting at the Council (Press Release / SFC)

The Santos Deliberative Council tried an online meeting amid the social isolation caused by the new coronavirus, but ran into the club’s lack of technology.

Council President Marcelo Teixeira tried an informal meeting to update pending matters, however, he received bad news from Peixe.

“In the week before last I kept in touch with the responsible for the IT (Information Technology) of the club, passing on the idea of ​​scheduling a virtual meeting with the councilors, without any official or statutory character, just in order to update some subjects and keep in touch with the Unfortunately it was not possible, they claimed that the club has no structure “, said Marcelo, Sports Gazette.

According to the investigation of the report, Santos tried free ways to produce the videoconference, but he backed off when he read about security flaws after research on the internet. With financial difficulties, Peixe tries to reduce the department’s costs, without any investment forecast. Internacional, for example, held a successful virtual meeting last week.

“In fact, the club should already have a system to control all its activities, without depending on third parties, for example, the computerization of the (social) secretariat itself with all the data without depending on external contracted companies. It is inevitable that make investments to provide security for all procedures, adapted to the Statute, also in legal matters to give legality to all acts.The presence in meetings and votes in the Council’s plenary session should already be electronic and computerized. access… It is unacceptable not to use these resources and tools “, added Marcelo Teixeira.

The last meeting of the Santos Council took place on November 26. A meeting would be held on March 16 and provided for a vote on the disapproved accounts in 2018, but had to be canceled because of the quarantine.

Sports Gazette





