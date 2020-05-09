Fish has been targeted at the top football entity for a variety of reasons, such as signing players, missing payments or contractual disputes

Santos has been having problems at FIFA for the past few weeks, whether due to lack of payments, signing players or discussing contracts. Cases involving defenders Felipe Aguilar and Luan Peres, midfielder Cueva and striker Soteldo are some of the episodes that ended up in Switzerland, the organization’s headquarters.

However, the case that has caused more headaches for the board is related to the hiring of defender Cleber Reis, who was bought from Hamburg (ALE) in 2017. The German club charges about R $ 15 million for the sale of the player, which is loaned to Ponte Preta and didn’t please Santos FC. Because of this process, Peixe is prohibited from registering players with CBF.

Alvinegro Praiano intends to use a bank loan to pay off part of the debt with the German team, providing athletes on loan to close the deficit.

The most recent case is that of Luan Peres. Club Brugge (BEL), went to FIFA to collect the payment of 250 thousand euros (R $ 1.5 million) for the player’s loan contract.

To complete, Santos is also the target of a complaint at the entity on behalf of striker Soteldo. According to Huachipato, the fish did not pay two of the three installments for hiring the Venezuelan, with the total amount reaching R $ 13 million. The process is ongoing.

