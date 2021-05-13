Santos: Carlos Orrantia is confident of being able to stand up to Rayados in the quarterfinals

Football player Carlos Orrantia from Santos Laguna in the MX League, assured that they have a quality staff to stand up to the Rayados from Monterrey, in the quarterfinals of Guardians Tournament 2021.

What we have shown throughout the tournament has generated the respect that the rivals have had for us. It would not be the first time that a team stopped us like this, waiting behind us. Santos has enough quality to fight from you for you to anyone ”, were the words of Carlos Orrantia.

The Comarca side spoke at a press conference, where he stressed that they have a very complete squad that can stand up to Rayados, so he hopes to be able to win and get to the semifinals.

Carlos Orrantia made it clear that they expect a team commanded by Javier Aguirre to be planted on the defensive, but they have proven to be a strong team in the tournament that has generated that their rivals have this respect.

