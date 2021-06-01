Santos: Carlos Acevedo sends an emotional message after falling in the final against Cruz Azul

The goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo placeholder image of Santos Laguna in the MX League, launched an emotional message for the fans of the team after falling in front of the team of Blue Cross, in the grand finale of the 2021 Guardians Tournament.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Juan Reynoso and his emotional dedication when he became champion with La Maquina

A great tournament full of lessons and learnings but above all very proud of the effort of the entire Club Santos team. Congratulate @cruzazul for the Championship. Thank all the fans for their support and encouragement until the last moment. We will return stronger and wanting to transcend as always “, was the message from Carlos Acevedo.

The goalkeeper launched this message through his social networks, where he thanked the fans for the support throughout the season and promised that they will come back stronger, in search of removing their thorn after this runner-up.

Also read: Ignacia Michelson shows off her tremendous figure with a flirty lace outfit

Carlos Acevedo said he was very proud of his teammates and institution after this great campaign, in addition to congratulating the team of Cruz Azul of the Peruvian Juan Reynoso for lifting the title of champion.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content