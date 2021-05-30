Santos: Carlos Acevedo sends a message of hope to the fans prior to the return against Cruz Azul

The goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo placeholder image of Santos Laguna in the MX League, sent a message of hope to the fans of the team, prior to the second leg of the grand final against the Blue Cross in this Guardians Tournament 2021.

In all darkness there is a light. In all faith there is hope. Let’s go Santos, “was Carlos Acevedo’s message to the Warriors fans.

The goalkeeper of the Comarca Lagunera team sent this message to his fans through his social networks, where I assure that our faith exists, there are possibilities of being able to lift the title of this campaign.

Santos Laguna’s team, led by Uruguayan Guillermo Almada, fell in the first leg of this final at home against Cruz Azul 1-0, so they are looking to go to Azteca to overcome this score.

