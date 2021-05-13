Santos: Carlos Acevedo responds to the comparisons made with Pablo Larios

The goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo from Santos Laguna in the MX League, responded to the comparisons that have been made with the historical Pablo Larios, by the former goalkeeper Nicolas Navarro after his performances in the recent Guardians 2021.

Also read: Without luxury reinforcements and with homegrown players, the conditions for Vucetich in Chivas

They are major words, and a compliment that Nicolás Navarro says that I look like Larios in the way of tackling. I was trained with Oswaldo Sánchez, Marchesín and Jonathan Orozco, but Navarro is my sensei “, were the words of Carlos Acevedo.

The goalkeeper of the whole of the Region spoke exclusively for W Deportes, where he was flattered by Nicolás Navarro, who compares him in his way of tackling with one of the historical goalkeepers of the Mexican National Team such as Pablo Larios.

Also read: Danik Michell falls in love with his followers with a flirty photograph in a swimsuit

Carlos Acevedo made it clear that during his career he has trained with goalkeepers of the quality of Oswaldo Sánchez, Agustín Marchesín and Jonathan Orozco, but that former Necaxa goalkeeper Nicolás Navarro is like his sensei in his career.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content