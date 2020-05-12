Santos is betting on a strategy that has recently been “right” to renew with Yuri Alberto, striker with a contract until July 31 this year.

Yuri Alberto’s contract is close to the end (Photo: Disclosure / Ivan Storti)

Photo: Gazeta Esportiva

Peixe claims to have priority for Yuri’s renewal, with only one professional contract in his career.

“The only renewal in view is for Yuri Alberto, where Santos has the right to renew because it is the second professional contract,” said President José Carlos Peres, to Sports Gazette.

The strategy worked in some cases, such as Renyer and Tailson, and wrong in others, such as Robson Bambu, today at Athletico-PR, and Giovanni Manson, reinforcement from Ajax, from the Netherlands.

Santos notifies CBF and Federação Paulista about the priority and attaches the proposal made to the player. In the worst case, it can at least match the offers of other clubs. With Bambu and Giovanni, however, the representatives removed the athletes from Vila Belmiro, the Fish went to court and so far there has been no compensation.

With Renyer and Tailson, Alvinegro managed to renew after long weeks of negotiation. Tailson’s bond had even ended and the striker even traveled to Spain, where he would settle with Barcelona.

Yuri Alberto’s entrepreneurs do not want any legal problems and promise to go to the market only if there is no agreement with Santos. The distance between the order and the offer is still great.

Yuri is 19 years old and fought for the title of Peixe under the command of Jesualdo Ferreira before the stoppage in football due to the new coronavirus.

Sports Gazette





.