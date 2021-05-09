Santos avoid relegation in Paulista and Palmeiras enter the quarters

05/09/2021 at 11:35 PM CEST

Santos FC sticks to the maxim that big team does not fall, and will continue to play the first division of the Paulista Championship in 2022. On the last day of the regular season, Peixe got rid of Sao Bento (2-0), with goals from Lucas Braga and the youth squad Kaio Jorge. And now a new stage begins, under the direction of Fernando Diniz, who takes the reins of the team this week.

Palmeiras, meanwhile, entered the quarterfinal phase, thanks to their final victory against Ponte Preta (0-3), with so many of Gustavo Scarpa, Willian bigode Y Wesley, but, mainly to the victory of its archrival, Corinthians that got rid of Novorizontino (2-1). The Timao put the rivalry aside and solved their encounter with diligence, despite presenting a lineup full of substitutes.

The quarterfinals of the main Brazilian regional tournament are already defined. The one-game tie begins on Tuesday. Without a doubt, the most attractive clash is between two teams from Serie A of Brasileirao: Red Bull Bragantino – Palmeiras. The other three crosses are Corinthians – Inter de Limeira; Sao Paulo – Railway; Y Mirassol – Guaraní.

The two teams that ended up descending to Serie A2 are Sao Caetano, who was the great disappointment of the tournament, and Sao Bento, who failed in their visit to a highly motivated Santos with no margin for error.