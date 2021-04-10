Santos: Andrés Ibargüen sends a warning to Querétaro prior to his duel on date 14

The Colombian footballer Andres Ibargüen from Santos Laguna in the MX League, issued a stern warning to the team of Roosters of Querétaro, his rivals of this day 14 of Guardians Tournament 2021.

Thinking of adding the three points to keep us in the group of the first four and thus consolidate ourselves in the table. The important thing is to think about Querétaro, we know that he is a very difficult opponent, so we have to do everything right, “were Ibargüen’s words.

The South American extreme left spoke at a press conference, where he acknowledged that they only plan to add the 3 units in their visit to Querétaro, to consolidate and continue in the group of the first 4, ensuring their direct pass to the league.

Andrés Ibargüen made it clear what his goal is against the duel against coach Héctor Altamirano’s team, but acknowledged that they will be a very tough opponent so they can’t go wrong trying to make a perfect game.

