Santos and Peñarol approach the quarterfinals

07/16/2021 at 05:40 CEST

With a goal from Kaio Jorge, the Saints Brazilian won this Thursday by 1-0 to Independiente Argentine, who resisted entrenched, supported by his goalkeeper, and gave up the attack until he was behind on the scoreboard, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana. The Albinegro team, a finalist in the last edition of the Libertadores, sweated and suffered to win a match that only unbalanced the young promise of Santiago in the 69th minute, by taking advantage of a rejection of the Uruguayan goal Sebastián Sosa, the best of the King of Cups. The 34-year-old goalkeeper prevented Falcioni’s team from being thrashed tonight in Brazil with several worthwhile saves and, with it, practically said goodbye to the Conmebol silver competition.

The red devils always settled for the draw and only woke up when they had the wind against them, but by then it was too late and now will be obliged to go back in a week in Argentina, if you want to go to the quarterfinals.

Santos took the initiative of the game from the first minute. Kaio Jorge returned with full energy after several days off due to injury. His best partner in the center of the field was Jean Mota, especially inspired when it comes to distributing the game. Marinho also joined the cause with runs into space and shooting from afar. Between all of them they tied up an Independiente who, however, was not overwhelmed by the control of the Brazilians. If there is a strong point in Falcioni’s team, it is defense. Well organized, he left very few spaces in dangerous terrain, at least in the first half. In attack he was less prolific. He bet everything on the counterattack, although every time the ball passed through Silvio Romero, the Argentines’ offensive beacon, his legs shook behind the Brazilian.

The local coach, Fernando Diniz, began to get nervous in the technical area and asked his pupils for more intensity. Jean Mota took note and tried it from afar. Kaio Jorge hit hard with his right leg, but Sosa blocked his shot in two halves. The Uruguayan goalkeeper also thwarted a counterattack that Marcos Guilherme ended before the break. The chances accumulated in favor of the locals, but the goal still did not arrive.

In the second half, Santos continued at the helm of the game. In the first minutes, he locked Independiente even more. Just a little bit of effectiveness was lacking. Impatience began to bloom among the players of the Albinegro team. Sosa reappeared in a heads up with Pirani and moments later he stretched out with everything to deflect a frank header from Kaiky. It was a harassment and demolition against his goal that ended up materializing Kaio Jorge. Uruguayan Carlos Sánchez, who had come off the bench, connected with Marinho and Marinho with Marcos Guilherme, who finished first. Sosa got in the way of the shot, but Kaio Jorge appeared in the rebound to make it 1-0 on the scoreboard.

Independiente woke up from his lethargy with the goal against. Goalkeeper Joao Paulo began to work piecemeal by disrupting two opportunities for Roa. Then Silvio Romero would see his goal annulled for offside and Moraes would cut a shot from Herrera in extremis. Silvia Romero would try again at the last breath, although once again Joao Paulo would guarantee the victory of Santos with another saving stop.

Peñarol takes the Classic

Peñarol beat Nacional 1-2 on Thursday in the Uruguayan Classic played in the round of 16 with goals from Agustín Canobbio and Valentín Rodríguez. With a great job from Walter Gargano in midfield and a very good job on the wings, the visitor dominated the game from start to finish and was even able to get a bigger result.

After 22 years without facing each other in an official international tournament, Nacional and Peñarol came out to play with very different ideas. The local took the field with a defensive 4-4-2 in which the midfielder in the left sector is a footballer who usually plays as a winger. In this way, the tricolor practically did not generate dangerous situations. On the other hand, the visitors’ coach, Mauricio Larriera, bet on a 4-2-3-1 that sought the rival frame from the beginning of the match.

Before ten minutes, a header from Fabricio Formiliano that crashed into the horizontal could become the first goal for Peñarol, who dominated the ball during the initial 45. The tricolor responded with a close shot from Joaquín Trasante that goalkeeper Kevin Dawson controlled without major difficulties.

With the passing of the minutes, the aurinegro went ahead and began to play closer to the rival area thanks to the good work of Gargano in the center of the field and his two full-backs, who practically never lagged behind. Faced with this, Nacional bet on the backlash, although at no time was it able to enable young Brian Ocampo to exploit his speed.

With 10 minutes remaining, a distant shot from Joaquín Piquerez found a great response from goalkeeper Sergio Rochet, who saved Nacional. In this way, everything indicated that the first half was going to go goalless, a situation that changed when the time added by the referee was played. At 46 minutes, Agustin Canobbio he carried the ball through the right sector, built a nice wall with Agustín Álvarez Martínez and when he received the ball he took a shot that Rochet could not stop. In this way, Peñarol went to the dressing room winning 0-1 in a deserved way.

In the second half, the tricolor tried to approach the rival goal in the first moments, although the game did not change much and Peñarol continued to dominate. A header from Álvarez Martínez and a shot from Fabricio Formiliano that went away in an incredible way could be transformed into the second goal for the aurinegro. Meanwhile, the local approached through a free kick by Andres D’Alessandro that was lost outside.

At the end, again when added time was played, Peñarol found a new goal that by then they already deserved. The young man Valentin Rodriguez, who had entered minutes before, made a great play on the left, got rid of his rivals and with a powerful shot he scored the 0-2 for Peñarol.

In this way, everything indicated that the series was quite on track for the visitor with 90 minutes to go. However, Gonzalo bergessio I had another plan. In the 93rd minute, Felipe Carballo took advantage of an error in the rival’s exit and launched a cross that the Argentine forward connected with his head to score the 1-2.

Thus, Nacional got a fundamental goal to play the rematch, which will take place next Thursday and which for the moment has Peñarol just winning after having played a great game in the Great Central Park.

Táchira and Rosario leave everything for the return

The Venezuelan Tachira and the Argentine Rosario Central tied this Thursday 2-2 in the first leg of the round of 16, so the tie will be defined next week when they meet in the second leg.

From the beginning of the match both teams were defiant, but the Argentines saw the scoring opportunities clearer and the midfielder Luciano Ferreyra He appeared on the right side of the court to open the scoring in the 26th minute. The tachirenses, who even with this result remain undefeated at home, tried to find the equalizer almost immediately, but none of the shots were accurate enough to achieve it against a strong Juan Romero who defended the goal for his team.

The second part of the match, however, had ups and downs, as both teams slowed down and picked it up at different times. Several of them were used to achieve a tie.

In the first minutes of the second half, the tachirenses showed a better control of the ball and in the 59th minute the Venezuelan defender Jose Luis Granados got 1-1.

In the 71st minute, Táchira saw another goal opportunity but, once again, the lack of precision played against him and the ball went out of the frame. The “scoundrel” sought to respond to that tie to gain an advantage, but did not find clear opportunities. Ferreira himself shot in the 77th minute but the ball went over the crossbar. The Argentines’ opportunity came after Venezuelan midfielder Maurice Cova was injured in the 83rd minute, and after several attempts Alan Marinelli he managed to score the goal that for a few moments gave his team the advantage.

However, four minutes later, and already in the additional time, appeared Douglar angarita to mark the final tie.

The return match will be played on July 22 at the Rosario Central court.