MEXICO CITY, Mar 27 (.) – Grupo Orlegi, owner of the Santos Laguna and Atlas soccer clubs in Mexico, will temporarily defer the salaries of its staff, including players, as part of a contingency plan due to the economic impact that It has caused the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused more than 24,000 deaths worldwide.

Grupo Orlegi joined the Spanish clubs Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid who decided to reduce the wages of their players.

“This contingency plan, among other actions, considers temporarily deferring a portion of compensations to be delivered again once normality is restored in Liga MX. This agreement is designed to solve the situation and maintain in the medium and long term the solidity of the Orlegi collective, “the group reported in a statement on Friday.

“We want to emphasize recognizing and thanking the responsibility, solidarity, empathy and commitment that all our players and coaches have shown in the face of the situation,” he added.

The plan will also apply to the promotion league team, Tampico Madero, which also belongs to Grupo Orlegi.

In Mexico, the coronavirus crisis has left 585 infected and eight dead.

“My respect, pride and admiration for the will, responsibility and conscience with which our players and technical bodies have acted in the face of this health crisis. Thank you for the trust,” Grupo Orlegi president Alejandro Irarragorri published on his social networks.

The Clausura tournament of Mexican soccer was suspended on March 15 after the end of the tenth day, which was played without an audience.

Santos’ “Warriors” rank third overall with 17 points, while Atlas “Reds and Blacks” rank second to last with nine units.

(Report by Carlos Calvo Pacheco)