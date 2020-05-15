The Santos Laguna Warriors will face the Rayados del Monterrey this afternoon at 4:00 p.m., within the actions of day 11 in the eLigaMx, which will be launched today.





TO LEAVE THE BACHE

The Comarca Lagunera team seeks to vindicate itself, after a couple of falls within the electronic tournament, where they collided consecutively against the Tuzos del Pachuca by a score of 1 to 0 and subsequently suffered a resounding drop of 7 goals to 2 against the Rays of Necaxa, both with Eduardo Aguirre in command of the controls, with which the Albiverdes are located in fifth place in the general table. For his part, Rayados arrives at the meeting of day 11 as the seventh place in the table, with 5 wins, 2 draws and 3 setbacks, for a total of 17 points, leaving for today in control of Luis Cárdenas, the hopes of Monterrey .

The match will take place at 4:00 pm this Friday, with transmission through TV Azteca, on open television and on the official website of the national network, on the YouTube video platform.





REST OF THE DAY

At 2:00 p.m., the Braves of Juárez will inaugurate the day today by receiving the Red and Black of the Atlas, broadcast by TUDN. After this meeting, the Warriors visit Rayados, closing with the Morelia match against San Luis, at 8:00 p.m.

Day 11 continues on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. by TUDN, when Pachuca, located in second place overall, receives the Devils of Toluca, who occupy the fourth position, a duel followed by the Rays of Necaxa, facing the Tigers from UANL, who have not had a great tournament at the hands of Nahuel Guzmán, the meeting will be at 14:30 through TUDN.

The Saturday session will close at 8:00 p.m. with the match between the Puebla Strip, with Santiago Ormeño, facing the Blue Cross Machine, which achieved its second victory of the tournament by battering the Eagles of America, with a bulky Score of 8 goals to 2, this match will be broadcast through TV Azteca.

For Sunday, Chivas del Guadalajara will visit the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro at 1:00 p.m., followed by Pumas receiving Xolos de Tijuana at 2:00 p.m., to close this eleventh date with the match between America and the leader León, at 2:30 p.m.

Until now, with the 10 days played, La Fiera is precisely the main protagonist of the fair, with 26 units and being the overall leader of the classification. With 35 annotations, “Nickiller” Nicolás Sosa, his most frequent “gamer”, is the top scorer, with a goal frequency every 25 minutes. The most solid behind, at the moment, is that of Pachuca, with 10 goals received.

So far 386 scores have been scored, activity has not stopped and the tournament being played on PlayStation 4 is heading for its final stretch.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.