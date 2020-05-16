Last week, conductor Abel Rocha, director of the Santo André Symphony Orchestra, participated in an online meeting with conductors and managers of theaters and orchestras from all over the country. and alternatives to be pursued from now on.

“But it is not easy. For you to have an idea, when we started that meeting, Funarte had just appointed a new director. And when we finished, he was no longer in office,” he jokes, not without a certain nervous laugh. “The problem is that one of the characteristics of this moment that we are living in is precisely the fact that the scenario changes all the time. There is no way of knowing exactly what lies ahead. And, even when we return to the stage, we will always need to keep in mind prophylaxis needed to protect musicians and the public. “

One certainty, however, is that the musical activity needs to remain alive in some way. And it was with this in mind that the conductor and the orchestra idealized a project that not only proposes to continue giving space to the new creation – but also to do so reflecting through art on the current context itself.

Microestrias do Quarentena consists of the commissioning of new works by eight Brazilian composers. They were asked to write pandemic and social isolation as themes when writing their works. They will be presented from 2 pm on Sunday on the Facebook page of the Santo André Symphony, every half hour, preceded by a short video in which the author talks about his creation. They will then be available in a playlist on the orchestra’s YouTube channel.

Each piece was written for four to six musicians, who individually recorded their parts at home. “Altogether, about 40 artists from the orchestra participated in the project, apart from the entire technical team, who worked very carefully in editing and synchronizing the videos, which is not an easy task. It was a huge challenge. Each artist has equipment at home, not everyone has a printer to print the score, so you have to balance between your cell phone, tablet, computer. These are things that we only think about when we propose to do it. production lines, one for each piece “, says Rocha.

The difficulties also have to do with the interpretation itself. In the choice of the eight composers – Alexandre Guerra, Alexandre Lunsqui, Chico Mello, João Cristal, Leonardo Martinelli, Mauricio De Bonis, Neymar Dias and João Guilherme Ripper – the orchestra sought to create a diversified panorama, contemplating different aesthetics, with bold scores “In some In some cases, as in the Neymar Dias piece, the composer himself participated in the interpretation and recorded a base on which the others worked. In others, I myself went to the piano and prepared guidelines for the musicians, helping to decipher the scores and suggesting ways of execution.”

The São Paulo composer Leonardo Martinelli says that, when writing Feras Engaioladas, he tried to create a musical metaphor for the current moment. “The title of the piece has a double meaning that I played with when writing. The beast is both the animal and that musician who is very good, who plays a lot, the beast of the violin, the beast of the clarinet, and so on. So I thought of these caged beasts at home. And in the play, each instrument has the right to give a shout, a shout that needs to be put out. “

In other cases, the context in which the piece would be performed ended up influencing the composition. Carioca João Guilherme Ripper says he incorporated the impossibility of musicians to be together to record when writing Quarteto para um Tempo Sem Fim. “I took some precautions. Rhythmically, the work does not have a complexity that would make this issue more difficult than it already is,” he explains.

Ripper, in addition to being a musician, has a strong role as a cultural manager. He is currently the director of Sala Cecília Meireles, in Rio. Like Rocha, he has also dedicated himself to discussions about the current scenario and its impact on musical activity. For him, the situation in which we are living will necessarily lead us to think of ways to make music in different ways. “We are entering a new era, in which digital platforms will play a fundamental role. Even when we reopen the theaters, we will have a series of audience limitations, reduced audiences. And thinking about possibilities like this idealized by the Santo André Symphony Orchestra will be necessary . “

See too:

Manu Gavassi makes intimate live and Zeca Pagodinho becomes ‘king’

.