The new coronavirus continues to do its thing in the sport, and now it’s up to Santos Laguna, who has eight infected COVID-19 players who are asymptomatic.

In a brief statement, Liga MX reported yesterday afternoon-evening the number of Albiverdes soccer players infected by the virus that has the entire world in check.

“The LIGA MX reports the following as a result of the medical studies carried out by Club Santos this week:

Eight players had positive COVID-19 results, however they are asymptomatic.

These players will be constantly observed while maintaining the protocols established by the Federal Government Health Secretariat.

The LIGA MX will constantly monitor the health of the Club Santos players, as well as all the footballers of the LIGA MX and the LIGA MX Women, always taking into account the recommendations of the Health authorities, adopted by the medical areas of each institution “, reported Liga MX.

NOTICE OF EVIDENCE

It should be noted that the Warriors reported yesterday morning that they would carry out the tests on their personnel, although it was mentioned in the statement that they had been carried out since Monday and would end today, so it is not ruled out that more members of the club test positive.

“On Monday May 18, Tuesday 19, Wednesday 20 and Thursday May 21, the members of the Santos Laguna First Team will carry out the medical study protocols for COVID-19, following a program with all the mandatory precautionary measures during this contingency .

The Santista elements were mentioned at different times on the mentioned days, being supervised in a timely manner by the Club’s medical services.

Santos Laguna respects and attends to the instructions of the health authorities, maintaining close communication to know the evolution of the contingency. In that sense, the return to training on the court has not yet been established, “said part of the statement.

AND THE QUARANTINE?

After learning the news, several fans were annoyed on social networks, as they wondered how the footballers had been infected, if they were in quarantine.

Days ago, an account was released on social networks that is dedicated to exposing people who break confinement due to the pandemic in the Laguna Region.

In this profile, photographs and videos of lagoons are shared at meetings and parties, and one of the exposed figures was the goalkeeper of Santos Jonathan Orozco, who appeared singing along with a member of a group, in which it was allegedly his birthday party.

AFFECTS RESUMPTION

This may be a blow to the possible resumption of the Clausura 2020 tournament, which was suspended more than two months ago, and which has been mentioned to be close to being canceled.

Yesterday a Liga MX board of directors was scheduled, but it was postponed to analyze all possible options to resume the season, one of which would be to play the league directly without playing the remaining seven dates, or for the matches to take place in a single venue to avoid transfers.

SPEAK IRARRAGORRI

Alejandro Irarragorri, president of Grupo Orlegi, spoke on the subject in the TUDN “Line 4” program, where he accepted that the news was a bucket of cold water.

“It has been a bucket of cold water in every way. In the protocols that we have been following since this crisis began, we were preparing ourselves in the different teams of the group to do these tests (PCR), in the case of Santos they have been made in the Spanish Sanatorium, which is the clinic authorized by Cofepris and recommended in coordination with the State Government to be able to test 48 people from the organization, the people closest to the first team; this started with 22 players and there are 26 tests still to be delivered, and unfortunately 8 of the 22 have come out positive, corroborated with the State Government, and we are working on the protocols of both confirmed and positive, as well as the suspects that we have established in the group of agreement to all the recommendations of the authorities, “mentioned Irarragorri.

The manager said the news could complicate the resumption of the tournament, something everyone wants.

“This (positive cases) turns 180 degrees. It seems to me that within the soccer family there is not a single person who does not want soccer to return and return as soon as possible. In the meetings we have had between some clubs And with President (Enrique) Bonilla, all that has been sought is how to be able to return as soon as possible, I think this news obviously complicates that return in an important way.

“Now the first thing that is in my head is to take care of the physical and mental integrity of our players, because this PCR test detects the presence of the virus; the fact that they are asymptomatic today does not mean that they cannot be symptomatic, It is not the antibody test, it is the presence of the virus in people. These eight players are already in the protocol of infection, living at home, stopping their physical activity for 14 days, so that on day 15 they can be tested again, “explained the manager.

3

TEAMS have performed so far

tests your players: Santos, Atlas and Chivas.

Confirmed by the Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health confirmed the positive of the eight Santos Laguna players.

After Liga MX reported the infections, the news was later confirmed by state authorities. The identity of the players was not disclosed.

“Because the tests were performed by a private hospital with a certified laboratory, the Health unit will follow up on each of them, as well as their contacts in recent days,” said a press release issued by the Secretariat. of Health in Coahuila.

As they are asymptomatic patients, they will be followed up on time. You are already in isolation. And the Government of Coahuila, through the State Plan for Prevention and Control of COVID-19 and the Subcommittee of the Laguna Region, will be aware of their evolution.

It is worth mentioning that Coahuila already registers a total of 822 cases, including 62 deaths. The three municipalities with the highest infections are Monclova with 289, followed by Torreón with 189 cases, Saltillo with 97 infections and Piedras Negras with 41.

During the past two weeks, the lagoon region has rebounded in cases. Currently there are 265 in La Laguna de Coahuila.

Nationwide, the total number of infections reported is 56,594, including 6,090 deaths.

