Santiago Tarrío stalks the leaders in the Challenge of Spain

Maximum excitement for the final day of the Challenge of Spain in the Iberostar Real Club de Golf Novo Sancti Petri with the french Frederic lacroix and the scotch Ewen ferguson leading with 16 shots under par, and Santiago Tarrío just two strokes away in search of his second victory in the Challenge Tour.

The south wind has complicated the game and has been reflected in the rankings, leaving no less than ten players three strokes apart for the final day of the Challenge of Spain, which ensures maximum excitement to close two weeks of the best golf in Chiclana de la Frontera (Cádiz).

The number 2 of the Challenge Tour, Santiago Tarrío from Lugo, a member of ProSpain, despite his fatigue from 9 consecutive weeks of competition, has ended the third day with 67 strokes for a total of 14 under par: “I played badly, but I have done 5 less. A real worker! I have putts for mixed mileage torque, but the ball would not obey. In the end I am happy with the result, but I hope it turns out better tomorrow. When I won in the Czech Republic I came out in 22nd place and I didn’t think I had any kind of options. So tomorrow, to do the minimum possible and the rest to do what they can, “said the Spaniard.

The Frenchman Francois Lacroix, who today has made 66 strokes, and the Scotsman Ewen Ferguson, who has signed one of the best cards of the day, of 65 strokes, for 16 under par, are in command in the Challenge of Spain.

Lucas Vacarisas he has hit 70 shots for 13 under par and is in 5th place tied with Kristof Ulenaers, Blake Windred, JC Ritchie, Christofer Blomstrand and Niklas Regner.

All of them will fight for victory on the last day of the Challenge of Spain that will start this Friday at 7.55am. Lucas Vacarisas will leave at 11.13 with Kristof Ulenaers and Christofer Blomstrand; at 11:24, Santiago Tarrío will leave with Niklas Regner and JC Ritchie; and the leaders, Ewen Ferguson and Fredric Lacroix will take the field at 11:35 with Chase Hanna.