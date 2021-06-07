Santiago Tarrío gets his first victory in the Czech Republic

The Galician player of the Pro Spain Team Santiago Tarrío has reaped a vibrant victory, the first for his account in the Challenge Tour, in the D + D REAL Czech Challenge from the Czech Republic. He beat Frenchman Julien Brun and Norwegian Kristian Krogh Johannessen in the playoffs after signing the best round of the day.

The tiebreaker lasted four holes, which took the Spanish to sign the only birdie. It was all fours, even, until Santiago Tarrío hit the gold-worthy putt on 18. The first victory is always the most difficult, or so they say.

If Santiago Tarrío agreed to that play off, it was thanks to his extraordinary 64-stroke card (-8). Seven birdies and an eagle were the cause of the jump of thirteen places that took the Galician to the co-leadership taking advantage of the doubts of Kristian Krogh Johannessen (70).

Santiago Tarrío had been looking for a long time to win on the Challenge Tour, but this one seemed elusive. Last year he wandered it at the Dimension Data Pro-Am in South Africa, in which he was fourth, and this same year he was sixth at the Bain’s Whiskey Cape Town Open, also from South Africa. He only needed to take that little step that he has taken now.

It should be remembered that Santiago Tarrío made the leap to the Challenge Tour in 2019 after leading the Order of Merit of the Alps Tour a year earlier, in 2018, obtaining two victories at the Gosser Open and at the La Mirabelle D’or Open International.