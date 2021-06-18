Santiago Tarrío, champion of the Challenge of Spain in Sancti Petri

Santiago Tarrío has achieved a close victory in the Challenge of Spain disputed in the Iberostar Real Club de Golf Novo Sancti Petri and, with two victories and a third place in the last three weeks, he is the leader of the Challenge Tour.

The Galician faced the final day of the Challenge of Spain with options, as well as a dozen players who came out to just three strokes. Novo Sancti Petri is a fair course, which is in extraordinary condition, and which provides opportunities, but which punishes mistakes considerably, so that anyone who was 7-8 strokes from the head could sign a good return and win the championship. qualification.

Tired, after 9 consecutive weeks of competition, Tarrío has not let his guard down at any time and has fought every birdie on the field. The classification was changing leaders and, reaching the last holes of the tournament, it seemed that the Frenchman Frederic Lacroix was going to take the title. But in golf, and specifically in this design by Seve Ballesteros, the last holes can change history, and they have. Tarrío finished his round with -20, the Frenchman being in first position with -21 and two holes to finish, in which the possibility of a playoff was sensed. The Frenchman took a risk on the last two holes, which are very dangerous, and far from sentencing his victory, he finished with two errors to give a hard-fought victory to Santiago Tarrío.

Tarrío, member of the ProSpain Team he has signed a final card of 66 strokes, with 6 birdies and without errors to sign the double with a total of 20 strokes under par. “Today I did not play well, but it is incredible, because of the positive dynamics that I have, things have turned out well and I have not played brilliant, but I have taken a spectacular 6-under-par lap. At all times I have seen that I had options, I have tried to birdie in all the holes, shooting all the flags, especially in the last holes and 2 have entered. In the 16th I made a 10-meter putt that was the winner. This victory means a lot for me, but above all for my team, I have a great team that helps me to be better every day. It was fantastic to win with Noe, my girlfriend, with me as a caddy; It has helped me a lot, it is incredible how he sees the falls that I do not see. Having her here with me makes it an even more special victory, ”said the champion.

In second place were the French Fredric Lacroix, the Scotsman Ewen Ferguson and the Australian Blake Windred with 19 strokes under par.

Very meritorious has been the performance of the Barcelona player Lucas Vacarisas, also from the ProSpain Team, which during the last day has occupied the position of leader on several occasions, especially with the eagle on the 12th hole, but has paid for the error on the 17th that has taken away the options for victory, but not its reward. Today he has made 67 shots for -19.