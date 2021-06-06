Santiago Taboada casts his vote in San José Insurgentes

MEXICO CITY

The mayor of Benito Juárez, Santiago Taboada, cast his vote around 9:30 a.m. this Sunday, at a polling place located in the San José Insurgentes neighborhood, in Mexico City.

The candidate of the National Action Party, who seeks to re-elect himself as the head of said Benito Juárez, shared photographs and a message through his social networks in which he invites citizens to go out to vote on this election day and be part of the “party democratic ”.

Wearing his mask, Taboada also urged citizens to go to vote wearing the mask, respect the healthy distance and trust the National Electoral Institute.

“I already voted and I invite you to be part of the great democratic party! Come with a mask and keep a healthy distance and trust in @INEMexico, “he said on his Twitter account.

I already voted and I invite you to be part of the great democratic party!

Come with a mask and keep a healthy distance and trust @INEMexico. # Elections2021. pic.twitter.com/0eJotPQ0ed – Santiago Taboada (@STaboadaMx) June 6, 2021

* bb