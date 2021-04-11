Santiago Solari made everyone forget Miguel Herrera assures David Faitelson

The Eagles of America Santiago Solari they are doing a great tournament Closing 2021 of Liga MX, those of Coapa have cleared the doubts of those who did not approve of the coach after the departure of Miguel “Piojo” Herrera.

Even ESPN journalist David Faitelson accepted that the former Real Madrid coach has made history in the regular phase, causing everyone to forget Miguel Piojo Herrera, however, the former Águilas coach forged his legend in Liguilla, something that Solari has not yet had a chance to demonstrate.

Also read: Karol G impacts his fans with ‘spicy’ photo session on the beach

“Santiago Solari has achieved what seemed impossible: that, in less than four months, no Americanista misses Miguel Herrera. Now, “El Piojo” forged his “legend” in Coapa during the league. We will have to wait … “

Santiago Solari has achieved what seemed impossible: that, in less than four months, no Americanist misses Miguel Herrera. Now, “El Piojo” forged his “legend” in Coapa during the league. We will have to wait … – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) April 11, 2021

“No America coach == except Leo Beenhakker == has made club history with just the regular tournament. Like it or not, the league marks and establishes who is who in America … “

Those led by Santiago Solari are in the second position of the General Table of the Clausura 2021, adding 34 units as a result of 11 victories and 1 draw, just two points below Cruz Azul, who they will face on the following day and where they will be at stake. two important brands of Liga MX.

No America coach == except Leo Beenhakker == has made club history with just the regular tournament. Like it or not, the league marks and establishes who is who in America … – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) April 11, 2021

Cruz Azul will seek its 13th straight victory in the MX League with which it would surpass Necaxa and Club León, on the other hand Solari would reach 9 consecutive victories being the top winner of the Coapa bench.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content