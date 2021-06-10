Santiago Solari “demands” Argentina and Messi win the Copa América

The technical director of the Eagles of America, Santiago Solari, considered that his compatriot Lionel Messi deserves to win a title with the Argentina national team, thus expressing his desire that he win the America Cup with the Albiceleste.

“Argentina must take advantage of the fact of having Messi, until he is in the national team, to try to win a title that has eluded us since the 1990s. We have not won it for a long time. Argentina needs it and Messi deserves it,” said Solari in an interview published by the Italian newspaper ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’.

Also read: Acapulco Shore: Ignacia Michelson raises the temperature of her followers with ‘spicy’ photography

“Messi is an example, a man who dedicated his life to his work. He never took advantage of his fame to talk about politics. To me this seems like a gesture of dignity and humility. For me he is a rebellious genius,” added the Argentine. .

Solari surrendered to a Messi who continues to chase a title with the Argentine senior team, after the Olympic gold won in Beijing 2008.

“Everyone wants to show off on social media, seek fame and talk about things they don’t know, from the pandemic to politics. Messi, on the other hand, thinks about playing, scoring goals and being the best year after year,” he said .

“It is clear that he opposes another legend, our god, Diego Maradona. He did everything differently. He showed everything he carried inside, feelings, passions, everything. We have loved Diego because he showed his vulnerability and his humanity, but to do so he paid with his life, “he added.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content