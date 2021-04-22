Santiago Segura reveals the strange congratulations that Pedro Sánchez made him for his great success

Santiago Segura and Pedro Sánchez. (Photo: GTRES)

The comedians Santiago Segura, José Mota and Florentino Fernández visited El Hormiguero this Wednesday to promote their show El sense of humor. Two fool and me.

During the interview, in addition to having fun and doing the tests they had prepared for the Antena 3 program, they also talked about their personal projects.

For example, Segura recalled the success he had when he released Father there is no more than one 2 in theaters last July. “A lot of people said he was crazy. I answered that the cinemas were open, so it was a logical decision, although at that time it did not seem the same, “confessed the interpreter, who acknowledged that even his wife called him” stupid. “

“The cinemas were very happy and the movie had 2,400,000 viewers,” said the actor who plays characters like Torrente.

Taking advantage of those words from Segura, Pablo Motos, the presenter, was interested in an anecdote that the actor had during the 2019 Goya with the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez.

The Safe date was with the first part, Father there is no more than one, which managed to be the highest grossing film of last year. “Congratulations! You know that in the Treasury we are aware of this, ”Sánchez told him, as the guest noted.

Segura described that it was “smiling, as a joke.” “How funny the man,” he recalled with some irony.

