Santiago Segura gets wet amid the controversy surrounding Florentino Fernández

The actor and film director Santiago Segura defended his friend, the comedian Florentino Fernández, this Thursday after becoming a trending topic, for the worse, for his opinion given about comic women in an interview in El Mundo.

When asked about the controversy surrounding La chocita del Loro, a Madrid venue whose director recently stated that there were hardly any women acting there because “much of the humor they do is victimizing or very feminist,” Fernández left a controversial answer.

“He who has talent comes out. We have had great comedians in the history of Spain and if now there are fewer, well, there are no comedians for children or the elderly. They had to hire more women. ‘ Well, if they have talent, they should be hired and, if not, then no. Just like men. I don’t think it is a question of saying that you have to hire them because this has to be like that ”, he valued.

Fernández assured that “our history is heteropatriacal”, but that “it is something that we have inherited and we are going to change it as far as we can and at the rate that we can.” “These types of demands are very good, because from time to time you have to remember that there has to be parity and that we should all have the same opportunities, but then you have to show that you can measure up,” he concluded.

Segura, in a statement to the Nius portal, has expressed that the head of Fernández “has been misinterpreted” and has defended him saying that today the scale for hiring a comedian is “commercial”. Also, the protagonist of Torrente has assured that he knows Flo very well and that he knows that he is “very good people and not at all macho.

The filmmaker also wanted to point out that he would hire “Martita de Graná, who is a genius, a thousand times earlier than hundreds of male comedians, with a lower profile or a more limited humorous talent.”

“Fortunately, the reign of the ‘funny men’ is coming to an end, and women with comedic visions, when they access opportunities (that were previously denied them), are showing that they have plenty of talent, they dominate the humor and they can do laugh the same or more than any man ”, has settled Segura.

