The Andalusian presenter asked him specifically: "What measures would Torrente have taken to control the epidemic?" And Segura, without thinking twice, assured in a sarcastic but apparently critical tone: "They would be very similar to those taken by the Government. Blind sticks, purchase of defective masks, the messing tests …"

In case there was any doubt about Segura's position regarding the government, he concluded that "it is a bit sad".

Santiago Segura. And I who thought I was an actor and played Facha, and it turns out that it is a Facha, who plays an actor. What saves him, is that I think that when he talks about the Government as he lives in Madrid, he says that of the Community, which is competent in Health and Residences.

Santiago Segura is clear:

“Torrente would have taken similar measures to those that the Government has taken.

Blind sticks, do what you can … The truth is that very torrentian news comes out. It’s a little sad “pic.twitter.com/3IsuIoxy9B

For the moment, Segura has not made new statements to clarify his position regarding the Government’s management – although many consider that it is perfectly clear in the interview.