Santiago Segura and Javier Cámara react to scenes from Torrente

1 The first big slap of your life

The smell of horse mackerel permeated that portal next to a fish shop that turned the precise description of a revolver made in Vitoria into one of the most iconic weapons in Spanish cinema, that resounding (and sonorous) gesture so often imitated chapter after chapter in 7 lives. “Later, Amparo Baró came and I was the man with a slap”Javier Cámara confesses after replicating live much of the dialogue that his Rafi had with an obscenely disheveled Torrente, more prone to sleeping during the working hours of most mortals than to engaging in an early conversation about “little pistols.”

2 Nuria’s magazine and Chus’s yes

The universe of Santiago Segura, condensed in a traditional scene between sea bream, sea bass, monkfish and red mullet. The fish shop, that it was real and it was located on León street in Madrid, he witnessed one of the most hilarious anecdotes that marked the scenes with the character of Nuria Carbonell, who, between calls for the compulsive purchase of anchovies and sardines, knew how to win the affection and devotion that the filming team already professed to another actress as Chus Lampreave. And perhaps that is why Santiago Segura did not expect her response when he suggested she put on the fishmonger’s apron …

3 The eternal ovation to Tony Leblanc

During the first seconds of the film, between credits that were filled by the shots of whiskey that Luis Cuenca served, the spectator was warned of the “stellar performance”, of the return to the big screen since his last appearance in Tres suecas for tres Rodríguez (Pedro Lazaga, 1975), from one of the most symbolic faces of classical Spanish comedy. And it did not disappoint … The marvelous construction of an endearing character overwhelmed by the filth and squalor of the social environment, dismayed that their son did not add the “h” to “emiplegic”, they mingled off camera with a Tony Leblanc not used to scripts of short jokes and applause off stage.

4 Manhattan, diopters and Bambi’s eyes

The friction with the Madrid administration and bureaucracy about a location to shoot some cans; Javier Cámara’s constant “drunkenness” as a result of the demands of a director who acted as a perverse ophthalmologist; the ups and downs of weight on the scale of the physical raccord … And Andreu Buenafuente turned into a “shitty Sunday man” during the course of a fateful family picnic that could not be filmed at the Casa de Campo in Madrid.

5 The “straws” that the producer wanted to eliminate

It is ironic, terribly paradoxical, that the phrase most remembered by fans and stalwarts of the most successful saga of the national cinema, even by those brave people who for years have dared to shout it from the sidewalk in front, was about to be censored by Andrés Vicente Gómez, the producer who precisely made Torrente’s success possible. Such was the cinematographic magic that surrounded that sudden and unexpected invitation to masturbate, that the recording of the mythical scene, far from being able to be shot due to the constant fits of laughter, was baptized by the appearance in the middle of the filming night of another Spanish director unable to recognize Santiago Segura …

6 The first neorealist version of Torrente

A disgraced police officer, a fan of Atleti and the music of the Fary, macho, obscene, nostalgic for Francoism and contrary to any canon of cleanliness or hygiene, embodies so many and such terrible values ​​that it is hard to believe how twenty years after the premiere of The silly arm of the law, his phrases and jokes continue to be part of the collective imagination of a Spanish society that oscillates between the necessary feminist maelstrom and a debate in which the limits of freedom of expression are blurred. Inevitably, a question arises: Could a film like the one Santiago Segura directed in 1998 have been made today without raising blisters?

It is perhaps now, more than ever, when the satire and unbridled humor of this Spanish antihero remind us that, underneath that surface that many classify as simplistic and grotesque, during the first 45 minutes of the film there is a scathing background and sarcastic, a documentary, honest and profoundly traditional account of mundane and everyday lives that place us before our own mirror and that, by implicitly pointing out the immorality of a figure like José Luis Torrente, they leave other stories that seek to be created under the premise of social cinema up to scratch.

